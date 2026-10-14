Wisconsin Department of Transportation Meeting

media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss a proposed reconstruction project at the I-39 and US 51/WIS 73 southbound ramp terminal in the town of Albion, Dane County.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 20, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Albion Town Hall, 620 Albion Road, Edgerton. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

The project includes reconstruction of the I-39 and US 51/WIS 73 southbound ramp terminal to address safety. A single lane roundabout is being considered. Construction is anticipated for 2029.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT Project Manager Steve Porter at (608) 243-3366, [email protected]. Written comments can be mailed to Steve Porter at 2101 Wright Street, Madison WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Steve Porter at least three working days prior to the meeting.