Wisconsin Department of Transportation Meeting

media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss improvements on I-39 from County V interchange to North Dane County line in Dane County.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at Wisconsin State Patrol – Southwest Region, 911 W North Street, Deforest. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

The proposed project will address the deteriorated pavement and prolong the life of I-39 by resurfacing the roadway. I-39 will be constructed under nighttime lane closures. County V interchange ramps will be closed and detoured during I-39 outer lane closures, detour will utilize WIS 19 and WIS 60. Construction is currently scheduled for 2026.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT Project Manager Amy Coughlin at (608) 245-5358, amy.coughlin@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Amy Coughlin at 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Amy Coughlin at least three working days prior to the meeting.