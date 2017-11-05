Wisconsin Dog Fair
Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Learn about all things dog – puppy classes, agility, obedience, flyball, barn hunt, conformation!
Meet the breeds! Over 100 different breeds will be represented at the show where you can ask questions of people knowledgeable about each breed.
Connect with rescue groups who may help you find your new best friend.
Shop vendors with cool dog swag!
Watch our WI Dog Fair Facebook page to see when the 2017 activities schedule and breed reps lists are posted.
Info
Special Events