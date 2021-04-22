media release: The Wisconsin Earth Day Virtual Scavenger Hunt is a four-day game in which players will complete missions and answer trivia questions related to the environment and climate change. Wisconsinites can play in teams of up to six people from anywhere in the state using a smartphone app. Top teams will win prizes and donations for local nonprofits. Tickets are now available on a sliding scale, starting at FREE.

Our goal is to highlight the amazing work of Wisconsin-based climate and environmental justice organizations. Although these issues can feel overwhelming, the best way to start taking action is to get involved locally. We hope players will learn something, discover a new way to get involved, and (of course) have a ton of fun outside in the spring weather!

PRIZES

Forward Labs t-shirts for top team

2021 Earth Day Champion buttons or stickers for top 10 teams

Good feels - ticket sale profits will be donated to participating organizations!

How to Play: Over the course of four days, you'll compete with other players around Wisconsin by completing tasks such as “do chalk art on the sidewalk supporting clean energy,” “follow the a local sustainability group on Facebook,” or “refer a friend to the game.” Our game app allows you to see activity from friends and other players, track your score, view your place on the leaderboard, and get alerts for new Missions and game announcements. Anyone in the state can join by registering online and downloading the game app to their phone.

Tickets are being sold on a sliding scale, starting at FREE. We want everyone who wants to play to take part! If you can afford to do so, please purchase a SUPPORTER TICKET to help cover the cost of free tickets. This helps our volunteer team cover costs and prizes, and raise money for participating organizations!

How do Teams Work? NOTE: Only one phone can be used per team! 1 ticket = 1 phone = 1 team = 1-6 players

For example:

Two Families Competing | The Smith Family (Team Smithie) wants to compete against their neighbors The Jones Family (Team JonesFTW). Each family purchases 1 ticket. The Smith Family plays together on dad's phone. The Jones family plays together on their daughter's phone.

Kids Vs. Parents | The Lee Family want to play kids vs. parents. They purchase 2 tickets for 2 teams: Team LeeKids and Team LeeRents.

Friends | A group of 3 friends wants to play against each other. They purchase 3 tickets and create 3 one-person teams: Team Energy Superstar, Team CarbonCrusher, and Team NoMoreCO2. Each friend plays on their own phone.

To see who's winning in each of these cases, players can look at the global leaderboard to see which team ranks higher.

Players of all ages are welcome; children under the age of thirteen should play on a team with an adult.

Getting Started on Game Day

Here's all you need to play:

a smartphone

time to play sometime between Thursday and Sunday (when is up to you)

Register now and you'll receive an invitation to download our scavenger hunt app (iOS and Android) the day before the game kicks off. You'll then be ready to go when the game goes live on Earth Day. Use the app to complete challenges, check your standing on the leaderboard, and see each day's new Missions.