ONLINE: Wisconsin Elections Commission

media release: Notice of Preliminary Public Hearing and Comment Period on Statements of Scope

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) announces that it will hold a public hearing on Statements of Scope SS 029-22, Approval and Security of Electronic Voting Equipment and Ballot Security, and SS 030-22, Training for Election Inspectors and Special Voting Deputies, statements of scope indicating the WEC’s intent to engage in rulemaking to repeal, recreate, and rename Wis. Adm. Code EL Chapter 7, and to create Wis. Adm. Code EL Chapter 13, respectively. In accordance with s. 227.136, Stats., the WEC will hold a public hearing and receive public comments regarding the proposed rulemaking as described in SS 029-22 and SS 030-22, as follows, at the time and place shown below.

April 29, 2022, 1:30pm CST, virtual: You are invited to a Zoom webinar.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81184779223?pwd=eCs0blM3QlhJT0JUSXNJS280NWc5UT09

Passcode: 548686

Or One tap mobile: US: +16465588656,,81184779223#,,,,*548686# or +13017158592,,81184779223#,,,,*548686#

Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 720 707 2699 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799

Webinar ID: 811 8477 9223

Passcode: 548686

International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kd5T37i3cy

Accessibility

This meeting will include the option for captioning. Additional accessibility considerations may be available and can be requested by contacting elections@wisconsin.gov.

Appearances at the Hearing and Submittal of Written Comments The statements of scope may be reviewed and comments made at https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/code/scope_statements/comment and directly to the WEC at brandon.hunzicker@wisconsin.gov no later than April 29, 2022 at 4:30pm.