press release: Wisconsin Fall Colors Run. This trail run is sponsored by Fontana Sports and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Lodi Valley Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance. The run will begin at the Merrimac Ferry Wayside and follow a beautiful section of the Ice Age Trail with views of the Wisconsin River and Baraboo Bluffs. This is a non-timed race; prizes will be awarded to top finishers and all participants will be eligible for door prizes. The event takes place on October 12; race packet pick-up begins at 8 a.m. and the event finishes by noon. Fee is $35-45, depending on the length of race, and pre-registration ends Thursday, Oct 10; registration link at fontanasports.com. For more information contact Patti at billpatti@charter.net

8:00 - 8:45am - Race Day Packet Pick Up

9:00am - 8 Mile Run Start

9:05am - 4 Mile Run/Walk Start

9:10-10:00am - 2 Mile Run/Walk Start

11:00am - Awards and 25+ Prize Drawings

All courses are on the Lodi Valley Segment of the Ice Age Trail, course maps will be on site and trails will be marked.

Parking and restrooms are available at Wayside Park (12499 State Road 113, Lodi, WI 53555), all distances start and finish there as well.