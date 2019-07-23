press release: Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (WFTD) is a non-profit, educational organization that has sponsored an annual event showcasing agriculture and related industries since 1954.Jefferson County is hosting Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in 2019, at Walter Grain Farms – W5340 French Road – Johnson Creek, WI 53038

Tuesday, July 23, 9 AM- 4 PM Admission $8

Wednesday, July 24, 9 AM- 7 PM Admission $8; Admission Special $5 after 3 PM

Thursday, July 25, 9 AM- 4 PM Admission $8

Also: Tickets are on sale now for Farm Technology Days’ “Block Party”. The event will take place during the extended show hours on Wednesday, July 24th from 3:30 to 6:30 pm.

The Block Party will feature local beer, wine and food sampling. To start the salivating there will be deep fried cheese curds from Crawfish Junction, Canadian bacon from Jones Dairy Farm, KeepErMovin’ Light Lager from Ale Asylum and much more!

“This event is the first-of-its-kind in Farm Technology Days history, and Jefferson County is proud to welcome enthusiasts to celebrate Wisconsin agriculture,” said Amy Listle, Executive Board member of FTD.

It will be a celebration of the those in agriculture that make it an $88 billion industry in the state! Charlie Berens of the Manitowoc Minute will be headlining the event to celebrate, toast and roast all things Wisconsin.

Tickets are $15 to sample beer, wine and food and you will be required to show an ID at the door. For those under 21 or not wishing to sample beverages, tickets are available for $5 to sample food-only and still see Charlie Berens take the stage beginning at 5:30 pm. General show admission is $8 at the gate with reduced admission of $5 after 3 pm on Wednesday.