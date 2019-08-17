Wisconsin Farm to Table Dinner

press release: The farm is located at W6723 Badger Lane, Arlington, WI 53911.

Farm tour at 5:00 p.m.; cheese reception and live music 6:00 p.m.; dinner 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $100

Wisconsin Farm to Table is excited to announce the date and location of the sixth annual Farm to Table dinner and fundraiser. This year’s elegant outdoor dinner is scheduled for Saturday, August 17 and will be hosted by the Emmons Blaine Dairy Cattle Research Center, on the Arlington Ag Research Station in Arlington, Wis.

Consumers and farmers come together at this event for a memorable dining experience, focused on each farm’s dedication to animal care, environmental practices, and providing safe and pure food products consumed at family dinner tables throughout the year. This is a unique opportunity to discover Wisconsin agriculture through a unique on-farm culinary experience. Guests may explore the taste of Wisconsin’s agricultural diversity from prestigious cheeses, meats, vegetables, and beyond.

The evening’s creations will be prepared and presented by local chef and self-proclaimed farm kid, Tyler Sailsbery. Chef Sailsbery is the head chef and owner of The Black Sheep in Whitewater, Wis., where he works with local farmers to craft unique dishes, packed with fresh ingredients and divine flavors. Chef Tyler also works as the executive chef and general manager for Fin & Hooves, inside the Whitewater Country Club, which offers a casual and fun atmosphere.

Located just 15 miles north of Madison, the Emmons Blaine Dairy Cattle Research Center is a premier dairy research and teaching facility in the U.S. and is part of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The state-of-the-art freestall facility was built in 2008, which allows for completion of pen-based nutrition work, mammary and reproductive physiology research, calf growth studies, transition cow management projects, and individual animal intakes. The farm is located at W6723 Badger Lane, Arlington, WI 53911.

“We are excited about the opportunity to share what we do here as a research facility,” says Jessica Cederquist, Dairy Herd Administrator for the Department of Dairy Science at UW – Madison. “We hope that this event allows our guests to see that a dairy farm is so much more than just milking cows. Many people both from afar and locally, do not realize that the UW has a dairy herd, let alone understand the extensiveness of our program. We love sharing what “Bucky” has to offer.”

The Arlington Ag Research Station comes from a deep dairy heritage that began at UW-Madison, and today, has a prime focus on the future.

“This facility is home to cutting edge research that is constantly impacting the future of the industry, and the lives of our consumers, neighbors, and colleagues alike. The UW is rich in history, built on the drive and passion for making a better tomorrow. We are about what is coming next, what is not yet known, what is the next big break, and what piece to the puzzle is under the next rock,” says Cederquist. “While most dairy farms share stories of their family’s generations, we share the work and progress of generations of scientists.”

Proceeds from the Wisconsin Farm to Table dinner go towards a charity chosen by this year’s hosts. In 2018, our host farm, Darlington Ridge Farms chose to donate to Family Promise of Grant County and the Belmont Remarkable Angels.

The sixth-annual Farm to Table dinner will incorporate a farm tour at 5:00 p.m., followed by a cheese reception and live music entertainment at 6:00 p.m., and conclude with a catered dinner complimented by a supplier stories program at 7:00 p.m.

To secure dinner tickets and for more information, visit www.wifarmtotable.com, call event contact, Kari Kuehl, at (262) 203-4016, or email wifarmtotable@gmail.com. The event is open to the public and specifically influential people in the surrounding region that are interested in learning more about agriculture and where their food originates. The event is limited to the first 100 guests. Those interested are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

Wisconsin Farm to Table is a non-profit event organization established in 2013 to offer an on-farm experience, with a farm tour, elegant dinner, and dialogue between those interested in agriculture and where their food originates. Money raised from annual event is donated to a local non-for-profit of the host farm’s choice.

Contact: Kari Kuehl

(

wifarmtotable@gmail.com