Wisconsin Farmers Union Annual County Meetings

press release: The annual county meeting season is underway for Wisconsin Farmers Union. Each fall, the family farm organization’s county chapters gather to elect officers, select delegates and discuss policy resolutions in advance of the annual WFU State Convention in January. These meetings are a great way to get to meet members of the family farm organization and learn about what is happening at the local level. COVID-19 precautions will be taken, with some meetings shifting outdoors or to a virtual setting. For Zoom links for virtual meetings or to check for updates due to changing conditions, visit www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/ events.

Meetings have already been held in a handful of counties. Remaining meetings include:

• Pepin-Pierce, Sat., Oct. 30, 2-2:45pm, Faye Jones and Mark Plunkett farm, N7834 County Road B, Spring Valley. Info: 715-577-0306

• South Central, Sun., Oct. 31, 1-3 pm, 1784 County Road H, Blanchardville. Snack or Treat Potluck with costumes encouraged for the costume contest. Bonfire and s'mores after. Zoom option available - we will otherwise be outside in a barn, so dress for the weather. Info: FL Morris, 608-938-1550

• Ashland-Bayfield, Wed., Nov. 3, 5pm, Chequamegon Food Co-op community room, 700 Main St. W., Ashland. Info: John Adams, 715-681-0394

• Columbia-Sauk, Sat., Nov. 6, 12pm, Thunderbird Lanes backroom, Baraboo. Info: Dorothy Harms, 608-524-2421

• Wood-Portage-Waupaca, Sun, Nov. 7, 2pm, Jensen Center, 487 N. Main St., Amherst. Bring a dish to pass. Info: Rachel Bouressa

• Sterling-Crawford, Tues., Nov. 9, 7pm, virtual. RSVP at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/ events for Zoom link. Info: Brian Austin, 608-632-2083

• Eau Claire, Tues, Nov. 9, virtual. Info: Shawn Bartholomew, 715-577-0306.

• Marathon, Sat., Nov. 13, 1pm, Whitewater Music Hall, 130 1st St., Wausau. Info: Mary Kluz, 715-409-6758

• Chaseburg Local, Fri., Nov. 12, 7:30pm, Steve and Jo Anne Humfeld’s Farm, E4756 County Road KK, Chaseburg. Potluck meeting. Location and format of the meeting is subject to change depending on COVID situation in our community. Info: Sarah Korte- 608-588-6435 or korteacresfood@gmail.com

• St. Croix, Sat., Nov. 13, 7pm, Stanton Town Hall, 2245 County Road T, Deer Park. Meal provided. Card-playing after the meeting. Info: Gerald Croes, 715-338-6647

• Adams/Waushara, Sun., Nov. 14, 1 pm, Adams Township Hall, 1980 11th Ave., Adams. Info: Gary Barnes, 608-339-7688

• Lake to Bay, Wed., Nov. 17, 6:30pm, virtual. Info: Aaron Pape, 262-674-4021

• Jackson-Trempealeau, Tue. Nov. 30, 7:45pm, location TBD

• Iowa-Grant, Sat, Dec. 4, 3:00-4pm, Rountree Gallery, 120 W. Main St. Platteville. Meeting and cookie exchange. Please bring 1 dozen cookies and take a mix and match bag with you after the meeting. Masks required indoors.

• Vernon/Crawford, Sun., Dec. 5, noon, Gassers Bar and Grill back room, Viroqua. Lunch at noon. Virtual option provided. Info: Dylan Bruce, 608-606-5708.

• Dane, Sun., Dec. 5, 2 pm, virtual. Info: Kevin Shelley, 608-764-5933

• Kenosha-Jefferson-Racine- Walworth, Thurs., Dec. 9, 1pm, location TBD.

Some chapters’ meeting details are still being determined. Find your nearest chapter at https://www. wisconsinfarmersunion.com/ chapters. Event details will be updated and Zoom links available at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/ events or contact Kirsten Slaughter at kslaughter@ wisconsinfarmersunion.com for more information.