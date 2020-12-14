ONLINE: Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets

press release: December 14, 7 pm: Wisconsin Poets’ Calendar Reading Virtual – see link below

Do you have a poem in the 2021 Wisconsin Poets’ Calendar? Join us on Zoom on December 14 and read it! No poem in the Calendar? Join us to read a seasonal poem that reflects your feelings about this special time of year — whether timeless or 2020-specific. This month, interested participants do NOT need to sign-up in advance. During the event, we'll take the names of interested readers via the meeting chat feature. We hope to accommodate up to 30 readers! Of course, listeners are always welcome.

The Wisconsin Poets’ Calendar is an annual publication of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets. The popular 2021 Calendar was edited by Gillian Nevers, Nancy Jesse and Keesia Hyzer with the theme of “home.” It is available online here and elsewhere.

Questions? Email PoetryUnlocke dAppleton@gmail.com.

TO PARTICIPATE IN THE VIRTUAL CALENDAR READING:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 82285369572?pwd= WHZ0THlXWVl5MWxOUzA2aEE3Qmt6QT 09

To join by phone, call 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 822 8536 9572

Password: 660912