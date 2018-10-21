Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets

press release: Room is thrilled to welcome the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets for their annual calendar reading!

The 2019 Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets calendar celebrates their first black poetry editor! This year's calendar is the most inclusive book of poetry WFOP has ever published, including poems written in both Spanish and English. Additionally, every living Wisconsin Poet Laureate has a poem included in the 2019 publication. In collaboration with the Wisconsin Historical Society, there are photographs from the Society's archives that illustrate multiracial communities form Wisconsin’s past.

A Room of One's Own 315 W. Gorham St, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
