press release: We are planning for an in-person Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets conference in SPRING 2022. Planning details are below. More info will be shared as soon as it’s available. If you have any questions in the meantime, please contact Nancy Austin, Regional VP for the Northwest and coordinator of the conference.

Date: Friday April 29- Saturday April 30, 2022, The Pointe Hotel and Suites, Minocqua.

Theme: Getting the Word Out

Registering for the Conference: The early bird rate for members for the conference is $65, which includes breakfast and lunch on Saturday. The early bird rate for non-members is $95, which also includes breakfast and lunch on Saturday. After April 15 and at the door, rates go up $10. Please register on or website.

Keynote speaker: Dasha Kelly Hamilton is the current Wisconsin Poet Laureate. She is a writer, performance artist and creative change agent, applying the creative process to facilitate dialogues around human and social wellness. She is the author of two novels, three poetry collections, four spoken word albums, and one collection of personal vignettes. She has taught at colleges, conferences, and classrooms and curated fellowships for emerging leaders. An Arts Envoy for the U.S. Embassy, Dasha has facilitated community building initiatives in Botswana, Toronto, Mauritius, and Beirut. Her touring production, Makin’ Cake, uniquely engages communities in a forward dialogue on race, class, and equity. Dasha is a national Rubinger Fellow and, concurrently, Poet Laureate for the City of Milwaukee and the State of Wisconsin.

You may learn more about Dasha on her website.

Lots of other activities are also planned for the conference. Check out our agenda.

If you need accommodation for the conference don’t forget to book a room. This is a separate transaction.

Booking a Room: Call 715-356-4431 or 888-356-4431 and ask for the WFOP Conference Group Rate or $119 per suite by April 8. Each suite has one bedroom, living room with a sleeper couch, bathroom, fully equipped kitchen with stove, microwave and refrigerator. Rooms will be sanitized upon arrival. Thereafter, cleaning staff will only enter rooms by request. Rooms may also be secured for Saturday evening at the same rate, if desired. Please specify day/s when reserving.