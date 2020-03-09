Wisconsin Film Festival Sneak Peek

press release: Get a glimpse of what’s screening at this year’s Wisconsin Film Festival! Every year, the Madison Public Library and the Wisconsin Film Festival partner to present a series of Sneak Peeks. Guests can see trailers of this year’s films and learn about the ins-and-outs of the Festival with Festival staff.

Wisconsin Film Festival Sneak Peeks will take place at four Madison Public Library locations:

Monday, March 9, 6pm at Hawthorne Library - 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53704, 608-246-4548

- 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53704, 608-246-4548 Tuesday, March 17, 6pm at Alicia Ashman Library - 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, WI 53717, 608-824-1780

- 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, WI 53717, 608-824-1780 Saturday, March 21, 3pm at Central Library - 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, WI 53703, 608-266-6300

- 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, WI 53703, 608-266-6300 Friday, March 27, 6pm at Lakeview Library - 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI 53704, 608-246-4547

Two Dane County libraries will also be sharing this program:

Wednesday, March 18, 6pm at Middleton Library - 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, WI 53562, 608-831-5564

- 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, WI 53562, 608-831-5564 Thursday, March 26, 6:30pm at E.D. Locke Public Library-McFarland - 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, WI, 608-838-9030

The Sneak Peek events at Madison Public Library are made possible by a generous grant from the Madison Public Library Foundation.