Wisconsin Film Festival Sneak Peek
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
press release: You're invited to a free preview of the 21st Wisconsin Film Festival (April 4-11, 2019). Watch trailers of this year's films, learn about the ins and outs of the festival from festival organizers, and bring your questions about the festival.
Sneak Peek events are made possible through partnership with the Wisconsin Film Festival and by a generous grant from the Madison Public Library Foundation.
