Wisconsin Film Festival Sneak Peek

media release: Get a glimpse of what’s screening at this year’s Wisconsin Film Festival (April 4-11, 2024). Guests can see trailers of this year’s films and learn about the ins-and-outs of the Festival with Festival staff. Sneak Peek events are made possible through partnership with the Wisconsin Film Festival, the Madison Public Library, and by a generous grant from the Madison Public Library Foundation. The Wisconsin Film Festival is presented by the UW-Madison Department of Communication Arts.