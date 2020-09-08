ONLINE: Wisconsin Flute Festival

press release: The 2020 Wisconsin Flute Festival will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Festival runs from September 8 to September 26, with events taking place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Join us!

The Wisconsin Flute Festival brings together flutists and music lovers of all ages from Wisconsin and across the country for a fun and educational day celebrating everything flute. The Festival includes workshops, lectures, performances, and more presented by professional musicians from Ireland, Canada, across the US as well as flute faculty from UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee, UW-Stevens Point, UW-Whitewater, Lawrence University, and more. This year’s Festival will feature guest artist Marco Granados, Founder of the Granados Music Institute and a Wm.S.Haynes artist. The Wisconsin Flute Festival is appropriate for participants of all ages.

The 17th annual Wisconsin Flute Festival is a ticketed event that will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, and during the day on Saturdays between September 8 and September 26. The Festival will culminate in a free, public concert beginning on September 26 at 5pm. The free closing concert will be streamed online. Featured guest artist Marco Granados, flute, will present a program of works for solo flute. Complete information about the sessions offered can be found at www.wisconsinflutefestival. org/schedule

Registration will remain open for the duration of the Festival. Tickets begin at $30 for participants. The schedule for the 2020 Virtual Wisconsin Flute Festival is now available! We're excited about all we have to offer this year and have highlighted some of our sessions below.

Explore all our offerings at: www.wisconsinflutefestival. org/schedule

Register for the Festival at: www.wisconsinflutefestival. org/register

For more information about the Festival, and to register, visit www.wisconsinflutefestival.org . Questions contact: wi.flute@gmail.com