press release: Registration for the Wisconsin Flute Festival is open for the 16th festival to be held on Saturday April 6, 2019, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Pyle Center.

The Wisconsin Flute Festival brings together flutists and music lovers of all ages from Wisconsin, the greater Midwest, and across the country for a fun and educational day celebrating everything flute. The Festival includes workshops, lectures, performances, junior, youth and collegiate competitions, masterclasses, and an extensive exhibit hall. This year’s Festival features guest artist Bonita Boyd, an internationally renowned performer and Professor of Flute at the Eastman School of Music.

The annual Wisconsin Flute Festival is a ticketed event that begins at 8:00 a.m. and culminates in a free public concert that begins at 5:30 p.m. The free evening concert by featured guest artist Bonita Boyd, flute with Nicholas Goluses, guitar, is held in Music Hall is a short walk from the Pyle Center.

For more information about the Festival and to register, visit www. wisconsinflutefestival.org.

Questions contact wi.flute@gmail.com

The Wisconsin Flute Festival is a program of Madison Flute Club.