Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship

media release: Grilled cheese sandwich competition showcasing some of the greatest Wisconsin cheeses.

Be a competitor* or come browse the vendors, exhibitors, and watch the fun competition. There is an adult beverage area, food trucks, and so much more!

General Admission is free but limited VIP tickets will be available for those interested in taste testing competitor sandwiches the day of the event.**

*Competitors are responsible for reading competition rules before the day of the event to avoid misunderstandings that could result in their elimination from the competition.

**Please note that VIP tickets and Competitor tickets are non-refundable unless event is cancelled or postponed.

PLEASE NOTE: The WGCC event understands the importance of ongoing concerns for Covid and are monitoring the daily updates and changes as they arise. Should the event need to be postponed it will be announced no later than two weeks prior to the event allowing attendees to decide if they will participate in the postponed date or request ticket refund.

For additional information and updates follow our Instagram, Facebook or Website.

COMPETITION HEAT SCHEDULE

Amateur Classic...........................11:00 p.m.

Professional Classic....................11:30 p.m.

Amateur Classic Plus One..........12:00 p.m.

Professional Classic Plus One...12:30 p.m.

Young Chefs Open..........................1:00 p.m.

Amateur Classic Plus Extras.........1:30 p.m.

Professional Classic Plus Extras..2:00 p.m.

First Responders Open...................2:30 p.m.

Amateur Classic Dessert...............3:00 p.m.

Professional Class Dessert...........3:30 p.m.