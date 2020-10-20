ONLINE: Wisconsin Health Emergency: Communicating Solutions to the Climate Crisis

Register here.

press release: Join health professionals from around the state on October 20 at 7:30pm as they talk about climate and health care. The online webinar, “Wisconsin Health Emergency: Communicating Solutions to the Climate Crisis”, will discuss how climate change is affecting the health of people around Wisconsin and ways of communicating this risk to the public and press. Brought to you from a collaboration of the UW-Madison Global Health Institute, the department of Life Sciences Communication, and the non-profit Wisconsin Health Professionals for Climate Action.