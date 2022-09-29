media release: The Wisconsin Bike Fed and Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation have partnered to host the state’s first-ever conference focused on the links between cycling, outdoor recreation, and individual and community well-being. The 2022 Wisconsin Healthy Communities Summit will be held September 29-30 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Attendees of the long-awaited summit can expect two days of in-depth perspectives into the importance of healthy communities, including how to plan, build, and maintain them. The Summit will feature experts from state agencies, speakers with industry insights, and the ability to enjoy a variety of Madison’s outdoor recreation opportunities.

“While cycling enthusiasts have long enjoyed our annual Wisconsin Bike Summit, we were excited by the invitation from the Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation to collaborate on a re-envisioned event that builds on this passion and the great content we've always delivered,” shares Kirsten Finn, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Bike Fed. “During the pandemic, we experienced the importance of getting outside, whether you’re biking, walking, paddleboarding, or anything else, and expanding the Summit to incorporate all forms of outdoor recreation and their connection to health just made sense.”

“The outdoor industry has understood the benefits of time spent outside for decades, and mounting research provides evidence it is good for our health. Raising awareness of this important link to help individuals and communities attain healthy lifestyles to thrive is one of the goals of the Office,” says Mary Monroe Brown, Director of the Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation. “It is part of our work to unite the diverse outdoor sector and facilitate connections and opportunities that uplift the industry, and we are thrilled to ignite this collaboration with the Wisconsin Bike Fed.”

Tickets to attend the Wisconsin Healthy Communities Summit as a guest or a vendor are now available through the event website: WIHCSummit.givesmart.com. Questions regarding the summit may be directed to Wisconsin Bike Fed Government Affairs Manager Alesha Emmert at Alesha@wisconsinbikefed.org.

About the Wisconsin Bike Fed

The Bicycle Federation of Wisconsin Educational Foundation, Inc. (AKA Wisconsin Bike Fed) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that cultivates, motivates, and unites residents, communities, businesses, and political leaders to move bicycling forward in Wisconsin through education, legislation, and involvement. The Wisconsin Bike Fed is the only statewide organization that advocates for better bicycling for everyone who rides a bike in Wisconsin. Learn more at wisconsinbikefed.org.

About the Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation

The Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation uplifts the state’s outdoor recreation industry and its partners for the economic health and overall well-being of the state and its residents. In recognition of the significance outdoor recreation has to Wisconsin’s tourism product, the Office was established within the Department of Tourism to serve the broader industry including outdoor recreation businesses, manufacturers, guides, and nonprofits. Learn more at outdoorrecreation.wi.gov.