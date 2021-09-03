Wisconsin Highland Games

press release: Friday Sept. 3- Sunday Sept. 5, 2021, Waukesha Expo Center

Rain or shine

Friday night September 3: 5-10 pm • Opening Ceremonies at 6:00 followed by Live Music & Party. *Please note that Friday night is the Opening Ceremonies and Ceilidh (party) only. Free admission and free parking Friday night!

The Games:

Saturday Sept. 5 : 9 am - 10 pm (events end at 6); Sunday Sept. 6 : 9 am - 9 pm (events end at 5)

The Pub Tent remains open with live music after the end of events. Food vendors, merchants and exhibits begin closing at 5:00 each day.

No pets allowed No carry-in food or drink allowed. Parking is free Friday night. Paid parking $5 Saturday & Sunday in the Waukesha Expo Center lot.

