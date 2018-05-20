Wisconsin Hosta Society Auction

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Please join us at WHS’s main fundraiser. There will be choice specimens, hard-to-find hostas and much more on the auction block. All hostas will be sourced from commercial growers and potted in sterile medium. Payment types accepted: cash or check 

Sunday, May 20, 2018: 11:00 AM  Registration / Plant Viewing; noon Auction 

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
