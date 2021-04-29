ONLINE: The Wisconsin Idea Under Attack; Against Austerity: A Socialist Program for UW System

https://www.facebook.com/events/452076142826290/

press release: The public University of Wisconsin System and the "Wisconsin Idea" have been under attack for decades by the capitalist class and their representatives—austerity policies, privatization, investment "freezes", etc.—all with the purpose to increase profits for a handful of profiteers. The balance sheet is now devastating. As the UW System faces an unprecedented financial crisis amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the capitalists continue to push these burdens onto the shoulders of students, workers, and Wisconsinites. Come and join a conversation about the current state of affairs concerning the UW System, the Wisconsin Idea, and the need for a socialist plan to establish a free public higher education system at the service of the people.