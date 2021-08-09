ONLINE: Wisconsin Idea

press release: Monday - Friday | August 9 - 13 , Starting at 10 AM - 10:30 AM | After a break 1PM - 1:30 PM, online.

Camps are designed for children entering grades 1-5.

Are you a young inventor with lots of big ideas? Spend a week with us as we explore revolutionary inventions and technologies created by people right here in Wisconsin! We will explore through scientific experimentation, investigate why ships sink, create our own mini catapults, and more!

Explore the many wonderful worlds of Wisconsin this summer with virtual summer camps with the Wisconsin Historical Museum. These week-long camps will have curious campers traveling across the state and back in time to find stories, connections, and inspiration. Each camp comes with a camp pack to pick up at the end of your week with additional activities, ideas, and surprises to make summer wildly wonderful

Cost: $50/camper. Society members receive a 10% discount

For more information, please contact the box office at (608) 264-4848 or boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org.