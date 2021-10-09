Wisconsin Improv Comedy Showcase

Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565

press release: Wisconsin Improv Comedy Showcase will return to the stage at the Mineral Point Opera House on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 8 pm. Reserved seating for the show will be $15 for all seats. The troupe is current or former members of the following improv groups: ComedySportz, Madison, Atlas Improv, Monkey Business Improv, The Premise, The Bronze Medalists & Jawsome.

Info

Comedy
608-987-3501
