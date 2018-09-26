RSVP for Wisconsin Innovation Awards

press release: The Wisconsin Innovation Awards (WIA) seek to celebrate and inspire innovation. The WIA highlights and honors the development of groundbreaking and innovative ideas. If it is a transformational idea we want to celebrate it. We hope to encourage an even greater environment of innovation by bringing innovators together from various business sectors (e.g. tech, food, healthcare, agriculture, nonprofits, education, government), and from throughout the state.

Support the Wisconsin Innovation Awards by buying a Supporter ticket bundle! Includes 8 admissions to the networking reception and awards ceremony, and your name or company name listed in our event program.

2018 Wisconsin Innovation Awards will be held on October 3, 2018 at the Univeristy of Wisconsin Memorial Union in Madison, WI from 5:30 – 8:30 PM.

5:30 pm - Networking Reception, Tripp Commons

6:30 pm - Awards Ceremony, Shannon Hall

Ticket sales end on 9/26.