ONLINE: Wisconsin Innovation Network

press release: Join us for the first in a four-part webinar series in which we unveil the Wisconsin Technology Council’s 2021 “white papers,” a biennial publication that contains ideas related to human capital, investment capital, tech infrastructure and creating a healthy climate for young companies and tech talent. Our webinar at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10 will feature recommendations tied to the entrepreneurial climate.

The webinar is the latest in the Tech Council Innovation Network’s continuing webinar series, “Crossing the Coronavirus Chasm.”

Tech Council Innovation Network and Investor Networks members may register at no charge; the price for non-members is $20 for general admission and $10 for students and returning veterans. Click here to register. The Tech Council’s Julie Johnson will be sending webinar credentials prior to the event.

Panelists include state Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, who is one of the four co-chairs of the Legislature’s informal Tech Caucus. Tech Council president Tom Still will moderate. They will be joined by Bill Hickey, principal of Wolf Track Ventures and Steve Lyons, president of SJL Government Affairs & Communications .

“Whether it’s attracting talent from other locations or avoiding regulatory hurdles and research restrictions, there are steps policymakers can take to help Wisconsin stand out as a great place to live and work,” said Tom Still, president of the Tech Council.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.