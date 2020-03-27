RSVP for Wisconsin Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies Conference

press release: Theme: Trauma in Everyday Life: Trauma, Compassion, and Reconciliation

The Wisconsin Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies (WIPCS) is a consortium of private and public colleges and universities in Wisconsin dedicated to promoting an informed nonpartisan understanding of peace, justice, and conflict. The annual conference is a venue for both students and scholars to share their ideas, papers, and research. The general public is welcome to attend.

Keynote Speakers: Arno Michaelis and Pardeep Kaleka, with a workshop/panel led by Masood Akhtar and Mike McCabe of Wisconsin’s United Against Hate.

For more information and directions for participating in the conference, please visit Wisconsin Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies website: https://www.wisconsin-institute.org/

Madison College (Truax)

1701 Wright St., D1630 Suite