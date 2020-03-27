RSVP for Wisconsin Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies Conference

Google Calendar - RSVP for Wisconsin Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies Conference - 2020-03-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Wisconsin Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies Conference - 2020-03-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Wisconsin Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies Conference - 2020-03-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Wisconsin Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies Conference - 2020-03-27 00:00:00

RSVP

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Theme: Trauma in Everyday Life: Trauma, Compassion, and Reconciliation

The Wisconsin Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies (WIPCS) is a consortium of private and public colleges and universities in Wisconsin dedicated to promoting an informed nonpartisan understanding of peace, justice, and conflict. The annual conference is a venue for both students and scholars to share their ideas, papers, and research. The general public is welcome to attend.

Keynote Speakers: Arno Michaelis and Pardeep Kaleka, with a workshop/panel led by Masood Akhtar and Mike McCabe of Wisconsin’s United Against Hate.

For more information and directions for participating in the conference, please visit Wisconsin Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies website: https://www.wisconsin-institute.org/

Madison College (Truax)

1701 Wright St., D1630 Suite

Info

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Lectures & Seminars
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Wisconsin Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies Conference - 2020-03-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Wisconsin Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies Conference - 2020-03-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Wisconsin Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies Conference - 2020-03-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Wisconsin Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies Conference - 2020-03-27 00:00:00