media release: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the Wisconsin Invasive Species Council will host a series of virtual information sessions regarding proposed revisions to the state’s Invasive Species Identification, Classification and Control Rule (ch. NR 40, Wis. Adm. Code).

The meetings will be hosted by the Wisconsin Invasive Species Council, a governor-appointed group that advises the DNR and state legislature on invasive species issues, including ch. NR 40.

These sessions aim to maintain transparency with the public and request questions and feedback related to the council’s proposed regulations ahead of the official rule-making process.

There will be a total of four virtual sessions. Each session will be held from 6 – 7:30 p.m. over the next two months and feature a group of Species Assessment Groups. These groups are composed of experts and representatives who provide input to the council on specific species.

Invasive species are non-native plants and animals that cause great ecological, environmental or economic harm; some can even affect human health. Chapter NR 40 was established in 2009 to slow the spread of invasive species. The rule classifies invasive species in Wisconsin as Prohibited or Restricted and regulates the transportation, possession, transfer and introduction of those species. The rule also establishes “Preventative Measures” to show what actions we can take to slow the spread of invasive species.

More information can be found on the Wisconsin Invasive Species Council's webpage, including all slide shows, lists of species and regulatory recommendations.

To register for these events, visit the DNR's meetings and hearings calendar.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 6 – 7:30 p.m.: Terrestrial Vertebrates, Terrestrial Invertebrates & Plant Disease-Causing Organisms And Fish & Wildlife Diseases Species Assessment Groups

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6 – 7:30 p.m.: Noncommercial Use Plants And Agronomic Plants Species Assessment Groups

Wednesday, March 13, 6 – 7:30 p.m.: Aquatic Plants, Aquatic Invertebrates And Fish & Crayfish Species Assessment Groups

Wednesday, March 20, 6 – 7:30 p.m.: Herbaceous Ornamental Plants And Woody Ornamental Plants Species Assessment Groups