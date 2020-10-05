ONLINE: Wisconsin Leadership Summit

press release: After careful consideration, we have decided to convert the 2020 Wisconsin Leadership Summit to a fully online, virtual experience this year, running for a full week, October 5 - 9, 2020.

As you know, Madison365 is a nonprofit news outlet focused on communities of color in Madison and across Wisconsin. Shortly after we launched in 2015, we began publishing lists recognizing and honoring the most influential Black and Latino leaders across Wisconsin. These editorial projects struck a chord, as we took the opportunity to give people who had been doing the real work in business, nonprofits, education and government just a bit of the recognition they deserve. Through partnerships with the Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers, we’ve also been able to gather many of these leaders for events and networking opportunities. It became clear that many of these leaders had never had the chance to connect before, and that when they did, the opportunities were incredible.

So it became clear that we had to find a way to gather all of these leaders for one annual event, where we could all put our heads together and address the real issues confronting people of color in our state and look into the best ways to attract and retain talented people of color for our businesses, schools and communities.

The first summit was a success far beyond our expectations. Over 320 people attended, many of them college and high school students. We held 14 panel discussions -- and all panelists were people of color. Many attendees said they had never attended an event where that was the case. The second was even bigger -- nearly 600 people attended more than 20 panels and workshops, and an unprecedented awards show.

For obvious reasons, we can’t plan on gathering that number of people this year. But rather than looking at this as an impediment, we see an opportunity. Moving online will allow us to make the event more accessible and more exciting.

First and foremost, this change will allow us to protect the health and wellness of our community. It will also allow us to expand the offerings -- initially scheduled to include about 25 panels and workshops packed into two days, the 2020 WLS will last a full work week, October 5 - 9. We will have panels and discussions available online from 9 am to 5 pm every day, accessible to anyone without incurring any travel expenses. Plus, you won’t have to choose which sessions to attend -- spreading it out over the week will allow us to run one session at a time, so you can attend every one that you want to.

It will also allow us to substantially reduce the price of attendance. Full registration will be $79 this year, with a government/nonprofit rate of $49 and a student rate of $20.

Madison365 has hosted several virtual town hall eventsand the response has been incredible, so we’re excited about doing our signature event this way, and confident that it’ll be a success.

Registration opens August 1. Thank you for your continued interest and support. We’ll have more about the panels, speakers at wisconsinleadershipsummit.com and other details in the coming weeks.