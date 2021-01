Wisconsin Literacy, a non-profit, statewide coalition of 70 literacy agencies, is hosting a free Winter Virtual Conference from February 1 – February 5, 2021.

This engaging, educational event offers topics such as “Unconscious Bias,” “Culturally Responsive Mindfulness,” “Virtual Accommodations 101,” “Wisconsin State and Regional Labor Market Trends,” and more.

View our agenda and register at https://wisconsinliteracy.org/ events-news/winter-virtual- conference.html