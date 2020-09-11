ONLINE: Wisconsin Medical Project Annual Celebration

press release: While Wisconsin Medical Project can’t hold our annual warehouse party this year, we would still like to celebrate what we’ve accomplished – virtually! Please join us as we release a video to celebrate all we accomplished and pay tribute to our partners and volunteers that helped us make the last year so successful.

When: Friday, 9/11 at 7:00 PM

Where: The Wisconsin Medical Project web site: https://wismedproject.org/

