Wisconsin Microfinance Gala

press release: Wisconsin Microfinance's 5th Annual Dinner Gala to celebrate its ninth year of service and over 1,400 loans provided. The night will include an incredible four-course Philippines inspired meal from award-winning chefs, expert speakers on microfinance and the Philippines, a silent auction, and more! All proceeds go to supporting our microloan programs in impoverished areas of Haiti and the Philippines.

6-9pm, April 11, Harvest Restaurant, 21 N Pinckney Street

$100

Looking for a way to do some good in the world and have the night of your life? Our fantastic dinner gala on April 11 is approaching fast! Hosted at Harvest Restaurant by the incredible James Beard Award-nominated chef Tami Lax, there will be a phenomenal four-course meal with drinks and dishes inspired by the flavors of the Philippines! The menu appears only once a year and is not something to be missed!

The night will also include speakers on the topics of microfinance and the Philippines and a silent auction to help fund our programs! On speaking topics, we will feature Janette Jordee, the president of PAMANA speaking on development in the Philippines, Will Harris of the WCCN detailing the benefits of microfinance, and more!

This year, Wisconsin Microfinance will celebrate its nine-year anniversary. During the life of the program, more than 1,300 people have received life-changing assistance. Each of these people has started or expanded a business, helped to rebuild their communities, and regained the ability to support their families. However, poverty continues to be endemic in the developing world. Wisconsin Microfinance can continue to play a crucial role in bringing hope and financial stability to the developing world.

Last year, we raised enough to finance over a hundred loans and change over a hundred lives. This year we hope to replicate that success, a task only feasible with your support. The gala always promises to be an exciting night for a wonderful cause. Follow the link below to check out the ticket website!