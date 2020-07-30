ONLINE: Wisconsin Natural Resources Board

press release: The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will host a special meeting virtually to reconsider the Board’s action on Agenda Item 4.C. on June 24, 2020, relating to antlerless deer harvest quotas, antlerless permit levels and a deer hunting season framework for 2020. If reconsideration passes, the Board’s June 24, 2020, decision will be reconsidered.

The meeting will begin at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 30, originating from Room G11 of the State Natural Resources Building (GEF 2), 101 S. Webster St. Although the public will not be allowed to attend the meeting in-person from GEF 2 due to COVID-19 public health advisories, the July board meeting will be livestreamed. The complete July board agenda is available on the DNR website here.

Remote Public Testimony and Written Comments are welcome. Only remote testimony (no in-person appearances) will be offered at the July special meeting. You must be pre-registered to testify. The submittal deadline for remote public appearance requests and written comments for the July 30, 2020 Natural Resources Board special meeting is 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Confirmed speakers will receive meeting logistics via email. Those confirmed to testify on a specific agenda item will testify on that item prior to vote. You may lose your opportunity to testify if you are late. Each speaker will have three minutes, or as designated by Board Chair, to give their testimony.

Board meetings are webcast live. You can watch the livestream of the June NRB board meeting online here by clicking on this month's meeting. You may also visit the NRB agenda webpage on the DNR website and click "NRB webcasts" under the Related Links column on the right side of the page. From there, click on this month's meeting. After each board meeting, the webcast will be available on demand.

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board sets policy for the Department of Natural Resources and exercises authority and responsibility in accordance with state laws.

If you have Board-related questions or would like to request information, to submit written comments, or to register to speak at a Board meeting or listening session, email or call:

Laurie J. Ross

Board Liaison Office of the Secretary

P.O. Box 7921

Madison, WI 53707-7921

Laurie.Ross@wisconsin.gov or 608-267-7420

The Natural Resources Board and Department of Natural Resources are committed to serving people with disabilities. If you need Board information in an alternative format, please email or call the Board Liaison.