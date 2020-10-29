ONLINE: Wisconsin People & Ideas Fiction and Poetry Contest Reading

Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wisconsin-people--ideas. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.

press release: Join the Wisconsin Academy at the Wisconsin Book Festival for live, online readings by our 2020 Wisconsin People & Ideas writing contest winners: 1st-place story "Junk Shed" by Jacquelyn Thomas (Dodgeville) 2nd-place story "Wiseacres" by Jennifer Morales (Viroqua) and 3rd-place story "Without Provisions" by Barbara Kriegsmann (Sister Bay) Poetry readings include: 1st-place poem "1967" by Susan Martell Huebner (Mukwonago), 2nd-place poem "Sister" by Kathryn Gahl (Appleton), and 3rd-place poem "Liquirizia" by Dominic W. Holt (Monona).

Kathryn Gahl is the second-place winner of the 2020 Wisconsin People & Ideas Poetry Contest. Her fiction, poetry, and nonfiction appear in many journals and several anthologies and have won awards from Glimmer Train, Margie, and Wisconsin People & Ideas, as well as the Lorine Niedecker Poetry Award.

Dominic W. Holt is the third-place winner of the 2020 Wisconsin People & Ideas Poetry Contest. He is a poet and macro social worker (public policy and outreach) in Madison, Wisconsin. Holt taught writing at the University of Michigan, interned at the Michigan Quarterly Review, and received a Jacob K.

Barbara Kriegsmann is the third-place winner of the 2020 Wisconsin People & Ideas Fiction Contest. A former pharmaceutical executive. Among the functions she directed in her career were strategic planning, product management, marketing research and advertising.

Susan Martell Huebner is the first-place winner of the 2020 Wisconsin People & Ideas Poetry Contest.

Jennifer Morales is the second-place winner of the 2020 Wisconsin People & Ideas Fiction Contest. She is a poet, fiction writer, and performance artist based in rural Wisconsin. Morales lived in Milwaukee for over twenty years, and served as the city’s first elected Latinx school board member.

Jacquelyn Thomas is the first-place winner of the 2020 Wisconsin People & Ideas Fiction Contest. She recently returned to the Driftless Area, after living more than thirty years in a Madison housing project where she served as director of an on-site community learning center.