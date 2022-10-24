Online

Wisconsin People & Ideas Fiction and Poetry Contest Reading

press release:Readings by Alecia Beymer, Nicholas Gulig, Tom Pamperin, Jess L Parker, Janice Wilberg and Richie Zaborowske

The complete list of 2022 Fiction and Poetry Contest Winners :

Fiction: 

1st Place story by Tom Pamperin, Chippewa Falls  

“In Rock Springs When the Angel Trumpets Sound”  

2nd Place  story by Richie Zaborowske, Appleton  

“Down in the Valley”  

3rd Place  story by Janice Wilberg, Milwaukee  

“Snow Door” 

Fiction Honorable Mentions 

“Sadie in Love” by Nancy Jesse, Madison  

“No Other Dog” by Jerry Peterson, Janesville 

Poetry:

1st Place by Nicholas Gulig, Fort Atkinson 

“Of Genesis” 

2nd Place by Alecia Beymer, Madison 

“A Couple Months After My Father’s Death, I Read About Songbirds Mysteriously Dying in Pennsylvania” 

3rd Place  by Jess L. Parker, Fitchburg 

“Neptune” 

Poetry Honorable Mentions 

“Amor Fati” by Nicholas Gulig, Fort Atkinson 

“Home in the Borderland” by Curt Meine, Sauk City 

“This is First Son / Second Son” by Nick Sengstock, Madison 

“It Is, It’s Not” by Jim Landwehr, Waukesha 

