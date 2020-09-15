ONLINE: Wisconsin Perinatal Quality Collaborative Annual Summit

media release: The Wisconsin Perinatal Quality Collaborative (WisPQC) will hold their 3rd Annual Summit virtually on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. CT. WisPQC is pleased to welcome Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who will make brief remarks on maternal and child health during the Summit. Learn more about the Summit and register.

The Summit Agenda will feature stories told by mothers who experienced significant medical issues during their pregnancy, birth, and parenting journeys. Also featured will be speakers from The Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health (AIM). The AIM program officially accepted Wisconsin’s application to become an AIM state earlier this year. We join other AIM states in using the quality improvement bundles offered through AIM to create strong implementation plans to improve maternal health.

The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world and is one of only three countries where this rate is rising. The goal of the AIM program is “to eliminate preventable maternal mortality and severe morbidity across the United States.”

WisPQC formed in August 2014 “to improve perinatal health outcomes and equity across the continuum for all women and infants in Wisconsin.” WisPQC membership is comprised of various organizations and agencies across the state. Currently, the Wisconsin Association for Perinatal Care (WAPC) provides administrative support and leadership to WisPQC through a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).