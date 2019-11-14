Wisconsin PFAS Action Council
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Bldg. (GEF 2) 101 S. Webster St., Madison, Wisconsin 53707
press release: The Department of Natural Resources is hosting the inaugural Wisconsin PFAS Action Council (WisPAC) meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14. WisPAC is composed of state agencies charged with developing and coordinating statewide initiatives to address the growing PFAS health and environmental concern.
The group was established via Governor Evers' Executive Order #40. A meeting agenda, remote meeting links and other materials are available on the WisPAC webpage. There will be a set amount of time at the end of the meeting for questions or input from the public.
Attending in person? RSVP to Ashley Hoekstra, ashley.hoekstra@wisconsin.gov, to be added to the security desk's attendees list.
WHO:
DNR Sec.-designee Preston Cole
DNR Assistant Secretary Beth Bier
DOC Secretary Kevin Carr
DOJ Assistant Attorney General Brad Motl
WI State Laboratory of Hygiene Director James J. Schauer, PhD
DNR Environmental Management Division Administrator Darsi Foss
DOA Wisconsin Coastal Management Program Manager Mike Friis
DATCP Agricultural Resource Management Administrator Sarah Walling
DCF Executive Policy Advisor Dianne Jenkins
DHS Deputy Administrator for Public Health Chuck Warczecha
DPI Environmental Education Consultant Victoria Rydberg
DOR State and Local Finance Division Administrator John Dickert
DSPS Section Chief Bradley Johnson
DOT Environmental Services Manager Patricia Trainer
OCI Director of Public Affairs Olivia Hwang
PSC Water Utility Regulation and Analysis Division Administrator Denise Schmidt
Professor Christina Remucal, University of Wisconsin (UW) System
Department of Military Affairs