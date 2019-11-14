press release: The Department of Natural Resources is hosting the inaugural Wisconsin PFAS Action Council (WisPAC) meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14. WisPAC is composed of state agencies charged with developing and coordinating statewide initiatives to address the growing PFAS health and environmental concern.

The group was established via Governor Evers' Executive Order #40. A meeting agenda, remote meeting links and other materials are available on the WisPAC webpage. There will be a set amount of time at the end of the meeting for questions or input from the public.

Attending in person? RSVP to Ashley Hoekstra, ashley.hoekstra@wisconsin.gov, to be added to the security desk's attendees list.

WHO:

DNR Sec.-designee Preston Cole

DNR Assistant Secretary Beth Bier

DOC Secretary Kevin Carr

DOJ Assistant Attorney General Brad Motl

WI State Laboratory of Hygiene Director James J. Schauer, PhD

DNR Environmental Management Division Administrator Darsi Foss

DOA Wisconsin Coastal Management Program Manager Mike Friis

DATCP Agricultural Resource Management Administrator Sarah Walling

DCF Executive Policy Advisor Dianne Jenkins

DHS Deputy Administrator for Public Health Chuck Warczecha

DPI Environmental Education Consultant Victoria Rydberg

DOR State and Local Finance Division Administrator John Dickert

DSPS Section Chief Bradley Johnson

DOT Environmental Services Manager Patricia Trainer

OCI Director of Public Affairs Olivia Hwang

PSC Water Utility Regulation and Analysis Division Administrator Denise Schmidt

Professor Christina Remucal, University of Wisconsin (UW) System

Department of Military Affairs