Wisconsin Pottery Association Show & Sale

press release: The Annual Wisconsin Pottery Association Art Pottery Show is an annual show and sale held at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Members gather to display and sell their pieces and to answer questions.

Saturday, August 27th, 2022, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Buyers can expect our 50+ dealers to be selling vintage & contemporary ceramics including art pottery, dinnerware, stoneware, tile and figurines!

Styles range from Art Deco and Streamline to Arts and Crafts, Mid-Century modern, and Art Nouveau, from companies such as Fulper, Rookwood, McCoy, Roseville, Weller, Cowan, Red Wing, and many more.

Art pottery identification: The ever-popular What Is It? will again be part of the event— bring your mystery pottery item to the show (two per admission) and Wisconsin Pottery Association members will informally identify and evaluate it.

Admission is $5 per person. Parking is free.

Please note: Dane County Alliant Center is requiring masks for all vendors and attendees at the WPA show. No exceptions. Thank you.

Details for the 2021 show will be posted to this page as they become available.