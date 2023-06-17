press release: PBS Wisconsin Presents

WISCONSIN PRIDE

Bringing our state’s LGBTQ+ history forward.

Special Film Documentary Screening

FREE ADMISSION. Seating is general admission. Doors open at 6:00 pm

Experience Wisconsin history through a new lens in the all-new PBS Wisconsin documentary, Wisconsin Pride. The film brings hidden LGBTQ+ stories forward, and reconsiders our state’s history in that light.

The two-hour documentary is a groundbreaking collaboration between PBS Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Historical Society.

LGBTQ+ history is Wisconsin history. Learn about trailblazing Wisconsinites who, when faced with intolerance, responded by creating community, living authentically, fighting for rights and having pride in themselves.

Wisconsin Pride also features and celebrates R. Richard Wagner’s work as a historian and author. Wagner, a Madisonian who passed away in 2021, is featured in the documentary. His two-volume history from the Wisconsin Historical Society Press provided guidance and inspiration. Wagner was an activist, historian, gay rights leader, elected official, and public servant who worked for the state of Wisconsin for 33 years.