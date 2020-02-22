Wisconsin Raptors

press release: Join a family-friendly event to learn about Wisconsin’s extraordinary raptor species, featuring live birds and an American Kestrel nest box workshop. All are welcome.

Hosted by the Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area on Saturday, February 22, from 10:30am to 1pm, all activities are indoors at the Lussier Family Heritage Center located at 3101 Lake Farm Road in Madison.

At 10:30am, experience live owls and eagles from Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center. Learn about the behaviors and natural habitats of some of the most beautiful and fascinating birds in the world.

At 11:45am, Girl Scouts Troop 2357 leads an American Kestrel education and nest box workshop. Come learn how to build, maintain and monitor your own Kestrel box!

The event is free, and your donation directly supports continued educational programming ($5 is suggested).

This Explore Nature event is sponsored by the Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area and in partnership with the Lussier Family Heritage Center, Dane County Parks, and Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District. If the event is cancelled due to inclement weather, it will take place on Sunday, February 23, at the Lussier Family Heritage Center.