RSVP for Wisconsin Regional Art Program State Conference

press release: Join the Wisconsin Academy in celebration of the Wisconsin Regional Arts Program’s 80th anniversary with three days of art and inspiration at the 2020 WRAP/AWA State Exhibition & Conference. Keynote speaker Karen Ann Hoffman will talk about her raised Iroquois beadwork, intertwined with storytelling. Other events for this all-online conference include:

Creative art journaling demonstration

Box making demonstration

Curatorial panel discussion

Professional practice for artists talk

Sculpture demonstration

Watercolor demonstration

Visit the conference web page for a complete list of speakers and to register for single sessions or for the entire conference. Registration closes September 11. For more information contact Angela Johnson, director, Wisconsin Regional Arts Program. angela.johnson@wisc.edu