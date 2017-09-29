press release: Exclusively designed by the professional artists and theme park builders at Halloween FX Props, Wisconsin Scaryland is a World Class haunted house complex, right here in Madison, Wisconsin! Opening it’s fourth season September 29, 2017, Scaryland remains Wisconsin's largest all-indoor, professional haunt.

Scaryland’s “13 Nights of Fright - 2017" unleashes a post-apocalyptic nightmare. “It’s​ ​been​ ​10​ ​years​ ​since patient​ ​zero​ ​contracted​ ​the​ ​zombie​ ​virus.​ ​The​ ​hoards​ ​of​ ​zombies​ ​in​ ​the​ ​streets​ ​make​ ​safe​ ​travel​ ​a forgotten​ ​memory.​ ​Those​ ​who​ ​have​ ​survived​ ​this​ ​long​ ​know​ ​the​ ​importance​ ​of​ ​finding​ ​a​ ​secure location,​ ​never​ ​staying​ ​too​ ​long,​ ​and​ ​always​ ​watching​ ​your​ ​back.”​ ​The story, enhanced by dozens of actors, custom animatronics and virtual atmospheres, twists through 20,000 square feet of a now-abandoned meat refrigeration warehouse in Waunakee.

SCHEDULE:

6:30 pm ­- 11:00 pm on 9/29-30, 10/26

6:30-11:30 pm on 10/6-7, 19

6:30 pm ­- Midnight on 10/13-14, 20-21, 27-28

7:00 pm -­ 10:30pm on 10/31

TICKETS/PRICING: Save time and buy online in advance! Online Pricing - General Admission is $24.95. VIP - JUMP THE LINE ticket: If you don't like waiting in long lines, this all-ages* ticket allows you to hop in the quick pass line. Ticket is good for any night we are open. $29.95 online or $34.95 at the door.