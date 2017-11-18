Wisconsin Shipwrecks for Kids

press release: Wisconsin Historical Society underwater archaeologists will share stories from beneath the waves of the Great Lakes during this family-friendly event. Kids and parents will find out how some of the 700 ships in Wisconsin's waters sank, and they will discover what life was like for sailors and passengers aboard these vessels. Explore the shipwrecks and work like an underwater archaeologist to uncover clues about the past!

Event date: Saturday, November 18, 2017

Time: 10am-12pm

Fee: Free with admission by donation (Suggested $5/adult and $3/child 5-17)