media release: On February 3, the Wisconsin Singers will be performing at Monona Grove High School auditorium and students have a chance to take part! The Wisconsin Singers will be hosting a mini-camp that afternoon from 3:00-4:30 for middle and high school students at Monona Grove High School. What they learn at camp will be performed that evening at the concert! For the 7pm concert, Wisconsin Singers presents When Opposites Attract for its 56 season! This exhilarating pop music revue explores the variation in the world around us, and the unexpected greatness of bringing opposites and difference together. Audiences will enjoy music from legendary artists such as Tina Turner, Queen, Dolly Parton, and Michael Bublé; showstopping numbers from Hamilton, Wicked, Some Like It Hot, and other award-winning musicals; and even favorite tunes from beloved movie soundtracks like High School Musical, A Goofy Movie, and The Breakfast Club. Performed by UW-Madison’s nationally renowned dancers, singers, and instrumentalists, Wisconsin Singers will ignite the stage with more than 50 songs in their newest original show. The Singers and their ever-contagious Badger spirit are an unforgettable entertainment experience for every age and musical taste!