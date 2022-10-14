Wisconsin Solitary Confinement Tour

press release: In this exhibit, WISDOM's Transformational Justice Campaign presents a replica solitary confinement cell. You can also join our challenge and stay inside for one hour! We ask that, if you do, you commit to share your reflections on the experience through social media or other means (ie. written email testimony, journal, etc). You can also just stop by to visit from 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. in Milwaukee or 9:00 A.M. - 3:00 P.M. in Madison. The Exhibit will take place in Milwaukee (October 7-9) and Madison (October 14-15). When signing up, please be sure you signed up for the right location and time slot. For questions, email office@wisdomwisconsin.org.