Wisconsin Square & Round Dance Convention

media release: Square and round dancers from all over the US will come to dance and participate in educational events for one weekend a year in the state of Wisconsin. Each year it is moved to one of the five areas of state - this year it is to be held in Middleton, WI. Saturday evening will have an event for the public to come and learn how to dance as well.

August 11-13, Friday 3-10pm, Saturday 9am-10pm, Sun 11am-3pm, at  Madison Marriott West, Middleton

Free for visitors; $30 a day for dancers or $55 for weekend

http://wisquaredanceconvention.org/

