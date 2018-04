8/31-9/1, Marion Park, Prairie du Sac, with music, kids' activities, food. Friday: Take It Easy 5 pm, West on 12 7:30 pm ($5). Saturday: Run/walk 8 am, Sam Ness 7:45 am, arts & crafts show 9 am-5 pm, kids' chip throw ($1) 9 am, Cripple Creek Cloggers 9:15 am, parade noon, Tony Rocker 12:45 pm, adult chip throw 1:30 pm ($3), Maggie Mae 4 pm, John King Band 7:30 pm. wiscowchip.com. 608-643-4317.