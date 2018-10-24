press release:

Wednesday, Oct. 24:

Wisconsin State Music Conference Kick-Off Concert, 7 p.m., Monona Terrace, One John Nolen Drive

Six ensembles perform in this combined concert that is sure to spark your senses: Ashland High School Singers (Native American Vocal Ensemble); Black Star Drum Line (Drum Line); Bowler High School Ethnic Music Ensemble (Ethnic Music); University School 8th Grade World Drummers (Ewe Drumming); Vocal Point (Contemporary A Cappella) and Vocal Tapestry (Choral Fold Music Chamber Ensemble). FREE to the public, this family-friendly concert also kicks off the 2018 Wisconsin State Music Conference themed, “Music Education: Embracing Diversity.”

Thursday, Oct. 25

• WSMA High School State Honors Band and Orchestra Concert, 4:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State Street, Madison

Many of Wisconsin's most accomplished high school musicians in concert, led by nationally-known conductors. Sponsored by Wisconsin School Music Association. Reserved seating.

• WSMA High School State Honors Treble Choir and Mixed Choir Concert, 8 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts

Many of the most accomplished high school musicians Wisconsin has to offer, led by nationally-known conductors. Sponsored by Wisconsin School Music Association. Reserved seating.

Tickets for either of these concerts are $18 each at the door. Call Overture Center for the Arts at 608-258-4141 or go to www.overturecenter.com.

Friday, Oct. 26

• WSMA High School State Honors Jazz Ensemble Concert, 11:30 a.m. Monona Terrace, One John Nolen Drive, Madison

Highly accomplished high school jazz musicians from across the state come together in concert, led by a nationally known conductor. Sponsored by Wisconsin School Music Association. Tickets are $16 each at the door. For more information, call 608-850-3566.

Saturday, Oct. 27

• WSMA Middle Level State Honors Band, Orchestra & Choir Concerts, 1 p.m. (Band), 2 p.m. (Orchestra), 3 p.m. (Choir), Waunakee High School, 301 Community Dr., Waunakee

Many of Wisconsin's most accomplished middle school musicians in concert, led by nationally-known conductors. Sponsored by Wisconsin School Music Association. Tickets are $16 each at the door and are valid for all three concerts. For more information, call 608-850-3566.