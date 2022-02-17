ONLINE: Wisconsin State Patrol Awards Ceremony
media release: The annual Wisconsin State Patrol awards ceremony honors the extraordinary efforts of troopers, inspectors and civilian employees who have gone above and beyond in their service to the people of Wisconsin.
Watch the ceremony to see highlights of lifesaving moments in the field and the innovations and dedication of those working behind the scenes to keep the public safe.
