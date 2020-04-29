ONLINE: Wisconsin State Workers Organizing Committee

press release: The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every aspect of life, especially how people work and who continues to be able to work. Wisconsin state workers have questions and concerns about paid time off, continuation of health insurance, and about how the services we provide will continue to function and serve the public.

At our meeting in March, we discussed the success of getting paid time off options for LTE workers and FTEs with no remaining paid leave and the actions that state workers were taking before that was won; safety at work sites for those still going in; and what we can do to make sure that management hears from workers.

Join for the fourth meeting of the Wisconsin State Workers Power Series to discuss what workers need and what the services that we provide need during this pandemic. This meeting will take place on-line only, through Zoom - call-in and connection info below.

Time: Apr 29, 2020 06:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

